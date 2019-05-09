People united to fight terrorism, says Punjab governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said ‘we all are united against terrorism.’ All political parties are on one page for the safety and sovereignty of this country and protection of its people, said the governor while talking to a delegation of National Peace Committee for inter-faith harmony led by Sayed Ayaz Zaheer Hashmi here at Governor House. Adviser to PM on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar, Minister of State for Health Dr. Zafar Mirza, Federal Secretary Health Capt (Retd) Zahid Saeed also met the governor. “It is our collective decision to uproot terrorism as no one can defeat and eliminate this curse of terrorism individually” said Sarwar.

Ch Muhammad Sarwar appreciated the services of staff on duty in hospital and praised the medical assistance provided to the victims of suicide bombing outside Data Darbar the previous day. He said it is the prime responsibility of any Government to provide basic facilities to its public. The mission of Prime Minister Imran Khan is primarily focused on prosperity of this nation by empowering an ordinary man. He has been taking substantial steps, to accomplish this mission.

While addressing to the delegation led by Chairman National peace committee for inter-faith harmony Syed Ayaz Zaheer Hashmi, Governor Punjab Ch. Muhammad Sarwar said that Islam is a religion of love, peace and brotherhood whereas terrorism has no relation with any religion. Undoubtedly, every political and religious party and entire nation is united against the terrorism. We together should contribute to this cause of uprooting terrorism by supporting our forces and Law enforcement agencies. He said PTI Government is determined to facilitate people to solve their issues at their door steps and eliminate terrorism, corruption and other issues in Naya Pakistan.