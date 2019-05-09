Punjab CM approves special anti-polio task force

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday approved setting up a special anti-polio task force for eradicating the disease from the country.

The meeting, held with the chief minister in the chair at his office, decided to take more measures against the disease. A proposal was discussed that only those children should be given admissions to schools who have immunisation cards.

A special anti-polio campaign would be launched from May 13 in the high-risk union councils whereas a comprehensive anti-polio campaign would also be started from next month across the province.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister expressed his concern over detection of a polio case in the city. He said that health and other line departments would have to discharge their duties in a professional manner and work jointly to cope with the situation. He said that no leniency and negligence would be tolerated in the measures taken for eradication of polio. He said that every child should be vaccinated and a comprehensive campaign should be launched for creating awareness about the measures taken for curbing polio and every medium should be used in this regard.