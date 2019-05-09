Opposition creates ruckus for denying Kh Asif chance to speak

ISLAMABAD: Opposition parties Thursday resisted strongly when the National Assembly (NA) speaker did not allow PML-N leader Khawaja Asif to speak on the floor of the house.

They raised slogans of ‘No No’ and surrounded dais of the speaker when he gave floor to the Minister for Communication Murad Saeed while the PML-N parliamentarians wanted him to give the floor to Khawaja Asif who recently was nominated as the party’s parliamentary leader.

The Speaker, Asad Qaisar, said he would not take dictation from anyone in the House as Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Khawaja Asif continued speaking loudly. Abbasi also said that the Speaker has lost confidence and should resign. However, the speaker insisted that he would give floor to Khwaja Asif only after Murad Saeed makes his speech.

Earlier, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari demanded of the PTI government to present before the parliament details of the deal they have made with the IMF, failing which they and the masses will not accept it.

“We had signed an IMF deal without compromising the national sovereignty and we gave employment to the masses,” he said. Bilawal went on to say that the whole government had succumbed to conditions of the IMF. He said it was the PTI-IMF government. “The people are perplexed and they want to know as to who was ruling over the country,” he said.

He observed that Imran Khan never met the person who is appointed on key posts like the offices of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) governor and FBR chairman. “It gives an impression that IMF is making appointments,” he said.

As members from treasury benches were hooting during speech of Bilawal, he said the party which had cursed the parliament cannot face criticism. He said inflation in the country was touching new heights and common man was drowning in tsunami of inflation. He said the government was presenting four budgets in a fiscal year.

He said it was due to incompetence of the PTI government that the people are in pain of increase in prices of petrol and rates of electricity and gas.

He observed that first the government changed the finance minister and governor of the SBP abruptly and then it dropped petrol bomb on the masses. He said the IMF was running the Finance Ministry.

The PPP chairman also came harsh on the incumbent government for failing to meet its targets of tax collection and putting the blame of bankruptcy on the 18th amendment. “You better learn from the Sindh government which not only meets targets of revenue collection but also beats the targets,” he said.

Bilalwal maintained that it were provinces which were suffering from incompetence of the federal government. He said the incumbent government owed billions of rupees to provinces. The PPP top leader said the government had done corruption of 13 billion dollars only in three mega projects. He said, “NABism and economy could not go side by side.”

Without naming the Interior Minister Ejaz Shah, the PPP chairman said the Prime Minister had inducted such ministers in the federal government who had links with the terror outfits. Minister for Communication Murad Saeed, in his speech, said the PPP top leader was not crying, rather he was seeking NRO from the government. “But Prime Minister Imran Khan has maintained that he would not give NRO to anyone,” he said.

He called Bilawal ‘accidental and inherited’ chairman of the PPP who he said was delivering speech while reading a chit. The minister said he was expecting the PPP top leader to talk about emergence of AIDS cases in his Larkana district. He said people of Sindh do not have safe drinking water and 1500 children have died in Thar during the last two years.

He questioned the PPP leadership from where they have created palaces in England and alleged that Bilawal and Ayan Ali were receiving money from the same bank account. “They stage drama of delivering speeches in the Parliament because their corruption is being unearthed by the present government,” he said.