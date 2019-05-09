Qasmi CC off to winning start in Dr MA Shah Night Trophy

KARACHI: Qasmi Cricket Club were off to an impressive start when they overcame Omar Associates by five wickets in their opener of the 24th Dr MA Shah Night Trophy here at the Asghar Ali Shah Stadium on Wednesday night.

After being asked to bat first, Omar Associates rode on the batting heroics from Asad Shafiq (57) and Saud Shakeel (39) to pile-up 194-8 in the allotted 20 overs.

Asad, Pakistan's Test batsman, struck six fours from 46 balls while left-handed Shakeel hammered two sixes and one four in his 27-ball effort. Test opener Shan Masood made a quick-fire 18-ball 37 with two sixes and four boundaries.

Medium pacer Waseem Ali got 3-20. Qasmi Club reached the target with 21 balls to spare after losing five wickets in the process.

Zakir Malik emerged as their batting hero after he hammered five sixes and five fours in his swashbuckling 19-ball 55. Kamran Ghulam, an NBP all-rounder from Dir Upper, smashed 24-ball 44, striking seven fours and one six. Nabeel Khalid scored a rapid 24-ball 40 which contained four sixes and two fours. Mohammad Suleman and Raza Hasan got two wickets each.