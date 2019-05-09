Klaas hat-trick sinks Pak Women in second ODI

POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa: A hat-trick from medium-pacer Masbata Klaas headlined a dominant bowling performance from South Africa women as they dismissed Pakistan women for 147 and cantered to an eight-wicket win in the second One-day International (ODI) here on Thursday.

The win helped South Africa draw level in the three-match series, after conceding the first ODI by the same margin. Klass’ efforts saw her achieve career-best figures of 3-27 in nine overs. She found ample support all around, with each of South Africa’s six bowlers, barring Chloe Tryon, chipping in with at least a wicket apiece.

Their efforts scuppered a strong start from Pakistan, as they reached 84 for the loss of one wicket. Opening batter Nahida Khan was especially belligerent, reeling off 37 off 34 balls, with the help of six fours. Each of Pakistan’s top four, in fact, got off to starts, but none could make theirs count.

As a result, they lost three wickets for the addition of just 10 runs, slipping to 99-4 in the process. Respite arrived when captain Bismah Maroof partnered Aliya Riaz for a fifth-wicket stand of 42. But that was followed by another meltdown, orchestrated by Klaas, as Pakistan lost their last six wickets for the addition of as many runs.

South Africa’s chase received a powerful start, with Lizelle Lee punching 40 off 43 balls and dominating an opening stand of 76 with Laura Wolvaardt. Andrie Steyn fell cheaply to Sana Mir’s off-spin, but Wolvaardt remained unbeaten on 74 to finish off the chase for her team. Her third-wicket partnership with captain Sune Luus (21*) remained unbroken at 51. The two teams will now clash in the series decider on Sunday.