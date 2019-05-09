Pakistan junior outfits to feature in continental events in Iraq, Saudi Arabia

KARACHI: Pakistan under-19 football team will travel to Iraq and the under-16 team will visit Saudi Arabia later this year to feature in their respective continental events as the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Thursday unveiled draws for the AFC Under-19 Championship 2020 Qualifiers and AFC Under-16 Championship 2020 Qualifiers at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur.

The under-16 qualifiers will be held in September and the under-19 qualifiers in November.

In the under-19 qualifiers, Pakistan were clubbed with hosts Iraq, Kuwait, Oman and Palestine in Group A.

The 46 teams, 25 of West Zone and 21 of the East Zone, were placed in 11 groups.

Group B will be hosted by Qatar which also carries Yemen, Turkmenistan and Sri Lanka.

Tajikistan (hosts), Syria, Lebanon and Maldives form Group C.

Group D contains the UAE, Iran (hosts), Kyrgyzstan and Nepal.

Group E has Jordan, Bahrain (hosts), Bangladesh, Bhutan.

Group F comprises Saudi Arabia (hosts), Uzbekistan, India, Afghanistan.

Group G has Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia (hosts), Brunei Darussalam and Northern Mariana Islands.

Group H carries Australia, Chinese Taipei (hosts), Macau and Laos.

Group I has Korea Republic, China, Myanmar (hosts) and Singapore.

Group J has Japan, Vietnam (hosts), Mongolia and Guam.

Group K contains Indonesia (hosts), DPR Korea, Hong Kong and Timor-Leste.

The 11 group winners and four best second-placed teams among all groups will qualify for the Finals alongside the hosts, who will receive automatic qualification.

Pakistan under-16 team will travel to Saudi Arabia which will host Group D which also carries Oman and Syria.

The 47 teams were divided into two zones: WEST (West, South and Central) with 25 teams; and EAST (East and ASEAN) with 22 teams.