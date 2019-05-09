close
Fri May 10, 2019
AFP
May 10, 2019

Two civilians dead in Libya attack claimed by IS

World

AFP
May 10, 2019

TRIPOLI: Two civilians were killed and four captured on Thursday in a southern Libyan town held by strongman Khalifa Haftar, in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group, sources said. Gunmen in more than 10 vehicles launched the attack on Ghodwa early in the morning, firing "indiscriminately at public buildings, including the police station", a security source told AFP. Two civilians were killed and four abducted, said the source in the town about 700 kilometres south of Tripoli.

