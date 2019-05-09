UK hosts Libyan PM, says no military solution to unrest

LONDON: British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said on Thursday there can be "no military solution" to unrest in Libya after talks with the North African country’s prime minister, Fayez al-Sarraj.

During a meeting at Downing Street also attended in part by Prime Minister Theresa May, Hunt said they discussed "shared concerns about the deteriorating situation in Libya". "There can be no military solution -- committing to a ceasefire and a return to UN-led political negotiations is the only way forward, but it takes two to tango," Hunt said on Twitter.

Sarraj, the head of Libya’s internationally recognised government, has been in Europe this week seeking support against an attack on the capital Tripoli by strongman Khalifa Haftar. The April 4 assault by Haftar’s self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) set off another deadly escalation in a country mired in violence since the fall of dictator Moamer Qadhafi in 2011.

Britain has pushed for a resolution at the UN Security Council demanding a ceasefire in Libya but its efforts have foundered amid divisions at the world body. Haftar is backed by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates while the status of Sarraj’s Government of National Accord with world powers is increasingly shaky.