Fri May 10, 2019
May 10, 2019

CITY PULSE: Water and Color

Karachi

 
May 10, 2019

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting Anum Ashraf, Arif Ansari, Farooq Aftab, Muntehaa Azad and Sadia Arif’s art exhibition titled ‘Water and Color’ until May 20. Call 0303-2239038 for more

information.

Take a Piece of My Heart

The Canvas Gallery is hosting Anjum Alix Noon’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Take a Piece of My Heart’ until May 16. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

