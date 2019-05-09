Al Baraka Bank signs MoU with Indus Motors

KARACHI: In a pact that formed the strategic alliance of Al Baraka Bank Pakistan Limited and Indus Motor Company Limited on Tuesday, both companies agreed to facilitate exclusive financing for consumers on high-priced Toyota vehicles.

The signing ceremony took place in Al Baraka’s Head Office, and was attended by senior officials from both companies – including Abdul Rab, Senior General Manager; Syed Omar, General Manager; Syed Shariq, Deputy Manager and Hamza Faisal, Assistant Manager from Indus Motor Company. Representatives from Al Baraka included Akif Imtiaz, Head of Consumer Finance; Syed Farhan Ahmed, Head of Consumer Credit and Jafar Ali Khan, Head of Assets Product Management.

As part of the MoU, it was decided that Al Baraka Bank would offer exclusive discounted Profit Rates and Takaful Rates to customers purchasing high-value Toyota vehicles above PKR 40 lacs. Customers can now visit any Al Baraka branch or authorized Toyota dealer to avail Al Baraka’s exclusive offer, valid until June 30, 2019.***