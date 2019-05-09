Sri Lankan students to pursue higher education at KU

Sri Lankan students and research fellows under the Pakistan Technical Assistance Program (PTAP) will pursue higher education at Karachi University’s International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) after receiving Allama Iqbal scholarships offered by a Pak-Sri Lanka Higher Education Cooperation Programme.

The announcement came after a two hours’ meeting of ICCBS Director Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary with a delegation of Sri Lankan officials held at the Dr Panjwani Centre for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD).

A delegation of 15 scientists and government higher officials from Sri Lanka on Thursday visited ICCBS, University of Karachi, to look at the standards of research and academic and latest development at the country’s prominent research establishment.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary welcomed the Sri Lankan delegation, led by Madhawa Dewasurendra, additional secretary (development) Ministry of City Planning, Water Supply and Higher Education, Sri Lanka, and pointed out that the international centre was one of the most eminent centres of excellence in Third World countries, and one of the finest academic research establishments of chemical and biological sciences in the world.

He mentioned that the international centre was a cluster of many leading institutions that includes the HEJ Research Institute of Chemistry and Dr Panjwani Centre for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD). In addition to these two main institutions, the ICCBS had 10 research buildings that housed some of the region’s most sophisticated laboratories, he maintained. He emphasised the importance of collaboration between the two friendly countries for uplifting the people.

Madhawa Dewasurendra, additional secretary (development) Ministry of City Planning, Water Supply and Higher Education, Sri Lanka, expressed hi satisfaction over the excellence of the international centre, and said that state-of-the-art research laboratories at the ICCBS and the peaceful research and academic environment were ideal for Sri Lankan students to pursue their advanced studies.

Later, the delegation, which comprised Prof PSM Gunaratne, Prof EMP Ekanayake, Prof FC Ragel, Prof M Sunil Shantha, Prof MMM Najeem, Prof JL Rathasekera, Dr Saumya Liyanage, Dr AP Madurapperuma, Maj Gen (retd), Milinda Perris, Dr SM Mohamed Ismail, Prof PKS Mahanama, Dr Thusitha SLW Gunawardana, Seyed Abdul Cader Mohamed Zuhyle, Dr RG Upali Rajapakshe, paid a visit to various laboratories of the centre.