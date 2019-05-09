GP Fund Centre inaugurated for pensioners

Controller General of Accounts (CGA) Mazhar Hussain Zaki inaugurated Sindh (General Provident) GP Fund Centre at the Accountant General Sindh Office on Thursday.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Zaki said that he was glad that after taking the brilliant initiative of establishing Sindh Pension Centre, the AG had now taken a lead in providing better service to the retired government employees by establishing the GP Fund Centre.

He added that there was time when getting the GP Fund after retirement was a cumbersome process, as retired employees had to wait for months and even years to get their own money from the government treasury.

Zaki said that after the introduction of the SAP system, the lag time had considerably reduced and now in this one-window GP fund centre that would be reduced to minimum and under one roof.

He appreciated the efforts of Accountant General Sindh Ghufran Memon and his team for providing better service delivery to the retired government employees and shifting all pension payments onto the online system.

Memon thanked the government for its support for establishing the pension and GP Fund centres throughout the province. He stated that within a short period of two months Sindh pension centres had been established in all 22 districts of the province. Later, the CGA along with the AG inaugurated the final Sindh Pension Centre at the District Accounts Office Hyderabad.