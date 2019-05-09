CTD arrests man ‘involved in triple murder in Islamabad’

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a man involved in a triple murder case in the federal capital.

Officials of the CTD said they conducted a raid in the Banaras area and arrested a suspect, Ahmed Munir, and seized a weapon from his possession. According to CTD officer Chaudhry Safdar, the suspect confessed during the initial course of interrogation that he along with three of his companions had killed his mother-in-law, her male friend and a sister-in-law in Islamabad for ‘honour’.

The case of triple murder was registered at a police station in Islamabad. The officer said that the suspect had gone into hiding and fled to Karachi after committing the crime. He added that police officials in Islamabad had been informed about the arrest.

Money changer held

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Karachi, claimed to have arrested a suspect allegedly involved in money laundering.

According to a spokesperson, officials of the bureau arrested Muhammad Sohail, who had been operating a money exchange outlet, DD Exchange, on II Chandigarh Road, and was allegedly involved in money laundering.

The man was said to have been laundering black money worth millions of rupees of Sharjeel Inam Memon since 2012. He appeared in custody before an accountability court, which remanded him in NAB’s custody till May 14.

Man commits suicide

A man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Lines Area. According to police officials, twenty-five-year-old Adnan, son of Irshad, was found hanged at his house located in Sector A-1 within the limits of the Brigade police station.

The police attended the scene and shifted the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. The body was later handed over to his family for burial. According to SHO Majid Alvi, Adnan ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan over being unemployed. Further investigations are underway.

Three brothers held

The Karachi police, in collaboration with the Quetta police, on Wednesday arrested three suspects allegedly involved in the murder of the superintendent of the Balochistan University. Police claimed that the arrested suspects were brothers and had been in hiding in Karachi after the incident. They identified the brothers as Ismail, Sarwar and Iqbal.

Police said the three were involved in the murder of Balochistan University superintendent Syed Hussain Shah, who was gunned down on Raeesani Road in Quetta on March 26. FIR No. 57/19 was registered at a police station in Quetta under Section 302/34.

The brothers were arrested during a joint raid conducted by the Korangi Industrial Area police and the Quetta police in the Korangi area, said the police, adding that the suspects were handed over to the Quetta police for further investigation.