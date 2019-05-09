Activists decry arrests of people protesting for missing Shia persons

Showing their concerns over a crackdown on activists who have been peacefully protesting outside President Dr Arif Alvi’s residence in the Bahadurabad nieghbourhood and “unwarranted” arrests, a number of civil society activists gathered outside the Karachi Press Club on Thursday to protest against the alleged enforced disappearances of citizens in the county.

National Human Rights Commission member Anis Haroon, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan’s Asad Iqbal Butt, the Pakistan Institute of Labour Education and Research’s Karamat Ali, Tehreek-e-Niswan’s Sheema Kermani, rights activists Naghma Iqtidar, Aabida Ali and Qurat Mirza were prominent among the protesters.

Carrying banners and portraits of missing persons, rights activists urged the chief justice of Pakistan to take suo moto notice and asked the provincial and federal governments and politicians to break their silence on such flagrant violations of the constitution, laws and human rights in the country.

Protesters also said that they aimed to show solidarity with the families of missing persons of the Shia community who had been protesting outside President Alvi’s house for the past 11 days.

They said relatives had been protesting peacefully outside the president’s residence to know the whereabouts of 80 missing persons, but no one was listening to them seriously. Some of their loved ones had been missing for over three years, they alleged.

“The protesters are being treated harshly, have been declared anti-state, and some protesters were arrested early this morning,” Haroon said. They said that if these persons had committed any crime, they should be presented before courts under Article 10 of the constitution.

The protesters demanded that the state should recognize this inhuman practice of enforced disappearances as a distinct crime and the perpetrators should be brought to justice and law formed to declare this practice illegal and unconstitutional as it curtailed the fundamental right security of people.

They also demanded of the government to withdraw false allegations against peaceful protesters and release them immediately. They said the whereabouts of all missing persons should be disclosed and they should be granted the right to free trial.