close
Fri May 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
May 10, 2019

Why the outrage?

Newspost

 
May 10, 2019

This refers to the letter 'Arbitrary decisions' (May 8) by Dr Zafar I Qureshi. No doubt the governor of the State Bank holds a tenure post and cannot be removed arbitrarily. However, in this case he has tendered resignation without contesting the decision. His role in the devaluation of the rupee and raising interest rates has also been questioned by the prominent economists.

As far the appointment of Shabbar Zaidi as the chairman of the FBR goes, the shortfall in revenue from taxes is alarmingly high and only a person of extraordinary capabilities can meet the challenge. Only time will tell if the choices made by the PM were right. There is nothing hidden from the public on these appointments and one fails to understand the criticism about these decisions.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost