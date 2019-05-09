True democracy

According to Aristotle, democracy is rooted in the thought that if people are equal in any respect, they are equal in all respects. Lincoln's concept of government of the people by the people and for the people seems in line with Aristotle’s notion. Similarly, Edmund Burk maintained that a government is contrivance of human wisdom to provide for human wants. In all developed and civilized countries of the world, democracy grows from the lowest level and rises to the top. Unfortunately, our democracy conflicts with these principles. In our democracy, rather than rising from below to top, it flows down from top to bottom.

Money plays a major role. Anyone with enough money to throw around can form a party, declaring himself as the president or chairperson and nominate his / her loyalists to fill the party positions. As a result, the party remains loyal to the person not the people. Having no roots in the people, our democratic parties are seldom concerned about their wishes and issues. They are almost always focused on their own interests. Both PPP and PMLN ruled the country as government and opposition from 2008 to 2018, while the PTI strongly agitated against irregularity in the elections during this time. These parties did achieve some success in constructing road infrastructure (PML-N) and inserting constitutional amendments (PPP), but on many other counts such as health, education, economy and others they failed. After the 2018 polls, the PTI assumed power in the center and provinces, except Sindh. It has completed nine months but is struggling. The opposition has lost patience and intends to agitate against inflation -- which is a result of our own past misdemeanour in earning and spending. Only chanting slogans to protect democracy without following its norms is nothing but a mockery of the democratic system.

Raja Shafaatullah ( Islamabad )