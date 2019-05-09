Fixing the FBR

The corruption, nepotism and abuse of power which is rampant in Pakistan could not have become so enormous if the civil and uniformed bureaucracy was not party to these crimes. PM imran Khan's decision to appoint Shabbar Zaidi is indeed wise and courageous. You cannot expect top bureaucrats within the FBR and the federal and provincial secretariat, most of whom live beyond their means, to bring into the tax net others who lead an extravagant lifestyle.

What can be a bigger indictment of the FBR bureaucracy than the fact that the documented economy has actually contracted instead of expanding? It is an established fact that as long as the real-estate sector offers lucrative profits with immense tax reliefs, there will be no investment in manufacturing industries which generate employment and boost our exports. The 1992 Financial Bill allows Pakistani nationals to buy foreign exchange from the open market and deposit it in their forex bank accounts and can be transferred legally to their foreign bank accounts, no questions asked. Similarly foreign remittances will not be questioned, even if recipients have never worked abroad. It is this channel which has been abused and used by not just corrupt politicians and traders but also the elite bureaucracy.

Gull Zaman ( Peshawar )