Fri May 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
May 10, 2019

Education matters

Newspost

 
May 10, 2019

Much has been said about private schools imparting quality education as compared to government- run schools. The exorbitant fees charged by private schools are beyond the reach of most parents. One can suggest that the standard of government schools must be upgraded so that the monopoly of private schools can be minimised in a true sense. The syllabus of government schools must be revised and qualified teachers must be appointed to raise the standard of education.

I urge the federal education minister as well as the provincial education ministers to form a panel to look at the lacunas in the existing education system since economic development is solely dependent on quality education and we need to face up to the challenge of 20 million out-of-school children.

Engr Riaz Akbar ( Wah Cantt )

