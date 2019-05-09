UK urged to set stage for Kashmir dispute resolution

MUZAFFARABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan said on Thursday there was no military solution to Kashmir and the problem could only be solved through trilateral dialogue between India, Pakistan and genuine leadership of Kashmiris.

“There is no military solution to Kashmir issue and India will have to initiate dialogue with Pakistan and people of Jammu and Kashmir to find a way for the resolution of this conflict peacefully,” he said while speaking to 20-member delegation of the British Royal College of Defence Studies. The delegation was headed by Major Gen (retd) JC Lawrence (Craige).

Masood Khan said Pakistan always sought peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue through dialogue but it was India that had obstructed the process and chosen the path of brutalising the people of Jammu and Kashmir to settle the issue.

He went on to say that India and Pakistan had already fought two wars over Kashmir and now Indian inflexibility on Kashmir issue, inhuman atrocities and unprovoked shelling on civilian population living along the Line of Control (LoC) could bring both nuclear-armed states at the brink of another devastating war.

“It is high time for United Nations, UK, US and other influential members of global community to explore a viable solution to the Kashmir dispute and to ensure peace and stability in the region,” he said.

The AJK president said a recent report of the United Nations Commission on Human Rights regarding Kashmir followed by a similar report compiled by All Parties Parliamentary Kashmir Group reflected that the world was now realising the gravity of the unresolved Kashmir dispute. He added another report on the state of human rights in occupied Kashmir was being compiled by a committee of European Parliament.

“UK being one of the five permanent members of UNSC should intervene in setting a stage for the resolution of Kashmir issue before the two nuclear states of India and Pakistan indulge in a full-scale war which will be a monumental disaster that will engulf not only the region but large part of the world,” Khan emphasised. Referring to the draconian laws, like the Armed Forces Special Powers Act and Public Safety Act that give total impunity to the Indian army in occupied Kashmir, he said an Indian soldier can shoot to kill anybody at will and he will not be accountable to any agency for prosecution.

Earlier, briefing the members of the delegation about the functioning of AJK government, its administrative matters and priorities, the president said reinforcing Kashmiris struggle for their right to self-determination, providing better governance and efficient administration to the people of AJK and economic development of the liberated area were some of the priorities of the AJK government.