SC orders revival of KCR within a month

KARACHI: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday directed the Sindh government to revive the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) within a month once encroachments on the track are cleared.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed, hearing the case pertaining to the revival of the local train and tram service, at the SC’s Karachi Registry, also told Pakistan Railways (PR) Secretary Sikandar Sultan Raja to clear encroachments from the KCR track within a fortnight.

He instructed authorities to take steps to revive the tram service as well and take Pakistani engineers who are working in other countries on board. Justice Gulzar Ahmed inquired why the PR had not implemented the top court’s order regarding clearing encroachments from the KCR track that was issued in November last year.

He said the PR should seek assistance from Karachi’s mayor and other authorities to remove the encroachments from the track. The judge further said if railway authorities face resistance during the anti-encroachment drive they should ask the army and Rangers for help. The PR secretary told the bench the department has cleared 10 acres of land which he assured the court will be transferred to the Sindh government. Justice Ahmed also directed the centre and provincial governments and city authorities to provide alternate land to people who would be affected by the removal of encroachments. The hearing was adjourned for an indefinite period.