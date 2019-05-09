India again threatens to block water flow: Pakistan asks WB to empanel Arbitration Court

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday called upon the World Bank to set up its Court of Arbitration under Indus Waters Treaty after India hinted at restricting the flow of water into Pakistan from its share of rivers.

Addressing a weekly press briefing, Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal said contrary to India’s reluctance, Pakistan favoured the continuity of the treaty and also the smooth functioning of its dispute resolution mechanism.

India’s Minister of Water Resources and Shipping Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday New Delhi would stop Pakistan’s share of water as allocated under the Indus Waters Treaty. He also announced that India was not bound to follow the treaty and had plans to divert the water flow to Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

The spokesman said Indus Waters Treaty was mutually agreed upon between Pakistan and India, however, India violated it by constructing Kishanganga and the under-progress Ratle hydroelectric projects.

Under the treaty signed in 1960, Islamabad has unrestricted access to the western rivers—Indus, Jhelum and Chenab, while New Delhi enjoys the same authority over the eastern rivers—Ravi, Beas and Sutlej.

On Afghan peace process, Dr Faisal said Pakistan supported dialogue and political solution to Afghanistan with focus on “Afghan-led and Afghan-owned approach”. He said Pakistan urged all the stakeholders to converge their energies on negotiations to avoid conflict in the already war-torn country.

On the chances of a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation moot scheduled for May 21-22 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, he said informal handshake could be a possibility, however, there was no meeting scheduled so far.

The spokesman confirmed that Asia Bibi, the woman acquitted by the Supreme Court in a blasphemy case, had left Pakistan on her own free will. He, however, did not specify which country she had moved to.

Owing to chaotic situation in Libya, Dr Faisal said Pakistan’s mission was in touch with the representatives of Pakistani community and had advised them to register with the embassy for prompt coordination in case of any emergency situation.

On recent detention of some Chinese citizens by the Federal Investigation Agency on charges of human trafficking, the spokesman declined to comment, saying the matter pertained to the Ministry of Interior.