LCCI calls for flat tax system

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) expressed the hope that the government would reduce the number of taxes as promised earlier to attract domestic and foreign investment. The chamber also desires the government to lower tax rates, a statement said on Thursday.

LCCI President Almas Hyder said that as compared to traditional tax system, a flat tax is extremely simple.

Many economies are attracted to the idea of flat tax because traditional taxation system caused reduction in the economic growth, he said, adding that a flat taxation system would help faster economic growth and reduce the complexities.

Ranking in ease of doing business is calculated after evaluating different factors and paying taxes is one of them. It should not be surprising for anyone that under the head of paying taxes, Pakistan is ranked at 173rd place.