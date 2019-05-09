PCMA slams RLNG rate-based gas

LAHORE: The Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA) has expressed concern over gas supply entirely on RLNG (re-gasified liquefied natural gas) rates to the chemical units.

PCMA Secretary General Syed Iqbal Kidwai on Thursday said that the chemical manufacturers, who were already feeling deprived due to unavailability of any relief from the government, are perturbed on the Punjab government’s decision to supply gas on RLNG rates, which are far higher than the rates charged for natural gas.

He said till November 2018, gas to the chemical industry was being supplied as a mix of system gas (28 percent) and RLNG (72 percent). But, by the end of November 2018, the chemical industry in Punjab was served a notice, stating that the gas to chemical units would be supplied at 100 percent RLNG rates for three months only, ie, from November 2018 to February 28, 2019, he said.

The industry had accepted this ad hoc decision as a good will with the government, believing that the previous rates would be resumed after three months in March.

Despite passage of the deadline, The PCMA secretary general said, the rates have not been reversed so far.