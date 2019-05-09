Govt must go for privatisation, abandon idea to revamp public sector entities

LAHORE: The politicians have to come out of their unwise approach towards privatisation.

When they try to go into the details of the worth of the assets of public sector entities, they add on to the burden of the exchequer. We have been wasting our time for almost thirty years on one pretext or the other.

Almost every government tried first to revamp the public sector entities before putting them up for privatisation to fetch better price. Experience of past three decades tells us that we never succeeded in bring efficiency back in the public sector entities.

Take the case of banks for instance. Two of the nationalised banks - MCB and ABL - were privatised on as is where basis at very low price. However, the then government thought that the two larger banks - HBL and UBL - should be revamped before privatisation to fetch higher price.

These two banks were privatised after six years of a revamping exercise. During this period, the government spent millions on getting rid of extra staff by offering them lucrative golden handshake.

Even then, one of these banks was losing heavy amount yearly. When the privatisation of these two entities was done, they fetched lower price than what some investors had offered six years back.

Today, the MCB is the most profitable bank in Pakistan when compared with its size. The ABL has made progress every year after privatisation.

The HBL has emerged as the largest bank in the country paying more income tax than the amount at which it was privatised. The same is the case with UBL.

PTCL was evaluated at over $3 billion at the start of the century. The advent of mobile phone technology eroded its importance and it was privatised at half that price.

The company survived in the private sector through innovative packages and is still paying higher taxes than what it paid before privatisation. The new owner does owe the government of Pakistan a hefty amount, but that was due to the flaw in the draft under which the company was privatised.

Politicians must realise that revamping of Steel Mill, PIA or Railways is not possible. These entities employ a higher number of workers compared to similar-sized organisations in the world and in Pakistan.

Most of the employments were granted without merit on political ground. We cannot expect those that lack merit to make these entities efficient.

Continuing to try to do so would only waste time and money. As far as the assets are concerned, the government should make the privatisation conditional.

Steel Mill’s prime land should only be used for expanding the capacity and not for any other commercial purpose. In case of Railways, the government should retain and maintain the rail network and its stations.

All trains should be outsourced at reasonable terms. Private sector should be encouraged to operate goods train. The timing of the goods train should be strictly observed.

PIA seems to be a lost case. The government would be lucky to privatise it at zero value if the new buyer takes up the liabilities.

Retention of employees in public sector would be a thorny issue for any buyer. No private sector entrepreneur would be prepared to retain the workforce inducted without merit and competence.

To tackle this issue, the government should look after the surplus employees from the privatisation proceeds. The incompetent and surplus staff would have to leave after privatisation.

Government desires to use the privatisation proceeds to reduce their deficits. In the current situation, this would not be possible.

The only fiscal space that the government would get will be from the saving of the yearly loss that government suffers in these companies. That is a hefty amount and would spare resources for development.

Pakistani politicians should take cue from the stance taken by Margret Thatcher on privatisation during her premiership despite criticism, but later that privatisation policy brought positive results to the UK economy and direct savings to the UK national exchequer.

Most important thing about privatisation is that the process has to be fully transparent and no rules are violated to handover any entity to a particular firm or group.