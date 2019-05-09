Stocks fall on jitters over subsidy removal, likely floating exchange rate

Stocks ended down on Thursday following volatile trade, as investors continued to worry over the outcome of final meeting with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), removal of subsidies and exemptions amounting to Rs700 billion, and likely floating exchange rate, dealers said.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporations said, “Bearish trend continued amid thin trade on pre-budget uncertainty.”

Cement and banking stocks outperformed on speculations ahead of federal budget announcements and likely tightening of SBP policy rates related to the new IMF programme.

Weak global crude oil prices and investor fears over likely additional taxes and tough IMF conditions in the federal budget FY19 played a catalytic role in the bearish close, Mehanti added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index lost 0.42 percent or 147.39 points to close at 34,887.64 points level. KSE-30 shares index followed suit with a low of 0.35 percent or 58.1 points to end at 16,493.52 points level.

Of 304 active scrips, 139 moved up, 145 retreated, and 20 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 78.099 million shares, as compared with the turnover of 113.235 billion shares in the previous session.

Salman Ahmad, head of institutional sales at Aba Ali Habib said the devaluation of the rupee and higher interest fears dragged the market.

“Till uncertainty regarding the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreement ends, the market is likely to stay in hot water. The market has been in want of some concrete outcome on IMF front to rehabilitate investor’s confidence,” he added.

Pakistan was nearing an agreement with the IMF for a $8 billion to $10 billion loan; however, selling spree wiped out all the gains on reports that IMF has asked the government to remove exemptions of Rs700 billion.

The removal of exemptions, an analyst said, would bring a wave of price increases, as it would include subsidies given to the power sector, raising electricity tariff by Rs2 to Rs3 per unit, adding to the cost of doing business.

Madiha Javed, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities said the market remained volatile with commercial banks dragging the benchmark KSE-100 index by 132 points.

Volumes were absent from the large banks and more concentrated on the cyclical stocks.

Various cements and ISL touched their upper locks during the day; however, they were unable to sustain at those locks.

“With the IMF agreement supposed to conclude by (today), we may see renewed interest in the market, especially in the energy chain and banks,” she added.

The highest gainers were Island Textile, up Rs93.75 to close at Rs1,992.00/share, and Bata Pakistan, up Rs50.00 to finish at Rs1,400.00/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Nestle Pakistan, down Rs252.50 to close at Rs7,212.50/share, and Unilever Foods, down Rs206.44 to close at Rs6,300.00/share.

Maple Leaf recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 7.229 million shares. The scrip gained Rs0.81 to close at Rs25.18/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in Pakistan Elektron, recording a turnover of 2.449 million shares, whereas the scrip gained Rs0.65 to end at Rs22.79/share.