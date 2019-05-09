Rupee weakens

The rupee reversed gains to end lower on Thursday, amid fears that the currency would weaken further after Pakistan signs a bailout agreement with the International Monetary Fund, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 141.38/dollar, 0.18 percent weaker from the previous closing of 141.12 in the interbank market.

In the open market, the rupee lost 60 paisas to close at 142.20 against the dollar.

Dealers said the rupee lost grounds, hurt by reports that the government would impose new taxes and remove existing tax exemptions on certain sectors worth Rs700 billion if it enters the new IMF programme.

The IMF’s demand of free float exchange rate weighed on investors' sentiment. They feared that more currency devaluation will result in higher inflation and slow economic growth.

“The appreciating trend in the currency was artificial,” a dealer said.

“The rupee has come to the original position,” he added.

Pakistan is expected to secure the IMF financial assistance by June 2019. The rupee is likely to depreciate to 160 to 165 by the end of this year.

The central bank’s foreign exchange reserves increased $179 million to $8.984 billion as of May 3, the State Bank of Pakistan reported on Thursday.