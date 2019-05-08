Iftar dinner guests perturbed at opp-govt tug-of-war

ISLAMABAD: The decay in every walk of life and worsening economic situation of the country with grave fears about the future of the country were the subject of frank discussion among the guests in traditional iftar/dinner hosted by former Federal Secretary Syed Anwar Mahmood at Islamabad Club’s multipurpose hall on Wednesday evening.

Syed Anwar Mahmood, who was one of the most popular federal secretaries of his years, used to host grand iftar/dinner while in office. After relinquishing as secretary information and later attaining superannuation, Syed Sahib continued with his tradition. The first well attended iftar get-to-gather of the town is hosted by him and his spouse Nayyar Mahmood every year. It provides an opportunity to the senior journalists of the federal capital and high ups of the government to share table of food and exchange of views on various subjects in candid manner.

The guests were perturbed that the tug of war between the government and opposition is not coming to an end. The government has nothing in its hand to offer as its achievements to the people instead maligning the opponents. This strategy isn’t working anymore, and the people, including the supporter of the PTI and Imran Khan, are publicly talking against the governance and problems.

The government is taking incorrect decisions one after another. The guests were of the view that Nawaz Sharif is getting popular further with passage of every day, and it was evident from the scenes of Tuesday evening in Lahore when Nawaz Sharif started from his Raiwind home to Kot Lukhpat prison. Net fiscal year’s budget, dearness and fear in its further increase, appointments on IMF dictates were the favourite subjects of exchange of view throughout the sitting.

The Federal Minister and Adviser to the Prime minister, Fawad Chaudhary; Shaikh Rashid Ahmad, Yousaf Baig Mirza, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Federal Secretary Information Shafqat Jalil, Pemra Chairman Prof Mirza Saleem Baig, Principal Information Officer (PIO) Government of Pakistan, Mian Jehangir Iqbal, former Federal secretaries Information Ashfaq Gondal, Khawaja Ejaz Sarwar, Chaudhry Rashid Ahmad, Syed Imran Gardezi, Rao Tehsin Ali Khan, Tariq Imam, Muhammad Azam, Salim Gul Sheikh and Dr Khaliquzaman were conspicuous with their presence.