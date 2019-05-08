close
Thu May 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 9, 2019

Senate chairman asks for stopping PGGA office demolition

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 9, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The issue of a federal minister, along with his men, who tried to forcibly demolish property of Pakistan Girl Guides Association (PGGA) in Rawalpindi, also echoed in the Senate on Wednesday.

PML-N Senator Nuzhat Sadiq raised the issue on a point of public importance and, as she narrated the event, opposition senators chanted ‘shame, shame and urged Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani to order halting of the demolition and cutting of trees. The Senator insisted that the step was in negation of the Supreme Court orders as well.

