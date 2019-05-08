PM expresses satisfaction over youth’s insight of problems

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed satisfaction that youth has complete insight of the problems being faced by the country and awareness of the youth is a matter of satisfaction for us.

Imran Khan has said that the process of development would remain incomplete without the active participation of youth. He was talking to a delegation of Harvard Club of Pakistan led by its President Mohammad Ali Nekokara that called on him at the prime minister office (PMO) on Wednesday.

The prime minister assured that the government welcomes the suggestions put forth by youth in order to resolve the national issues. The delegation presented recommendations to the prime minister regarding improvements in national economy, criminal justice system, energy sector, logistics, educational reforms, highlighting of national identity and promoting the touristic potential of the country at global level.

Senator Faisal Javed was also present in the meeting. Nadia Naviwala, Kamran Kamal, Afnan Karim Kundi, Pir Saad Ahsanuddin and Aftab Haider were part of the visiting delegation.