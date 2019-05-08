USC faces shortage of essential goods

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile and Industrial Production Abdul Razak Dawood has cancelled his visit to an outlet of Utility Stores Corporation (USC) at Karachi Company (G-9 Markaz) due to strong protest of public and employees where they were complaining of shortage of essential items on Wednesday.

All Pakistan Utility Stores Corporation Welfare Association Chairman Arif Shah who was also present in protest demonstration said that 90 per cent outlets are empty without essential items throughout the country. The store employees were bringing necessary items from open market shops to store here at Karachi Company to make happy Adviser to Prime Minister Abdul Razaq Dawood who was expected to visit here, he said.

He said that Adviser to Prime Minister wanted to visit here the store but due to abashment he did not come.

All Pakistan Utility Stores Corporation Welfare Association Senior Vice President Malik Muhammad Ameer said that all outlets throughout the country were facing worst shortage of pulses, ghee/cooking oil, atta, sugar, jams, surf, syrups, dry milk, basin etc. Subsidy announced by PTI government is a big fraud with public. In fact, all stores are empty without essential items, he said.

People belong to all walks of life have strongly protested lack of essential items in stores. The people of low income group benefitted from the utility stores by buying essential items at lower prices, particularly during Ramazan. But, they are deprived of all items, he denounced.