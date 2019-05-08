PPP to actively participate in KP tribal areas elections

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party decided to actively participation in the elections of tribal areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to be held on July 2, this year.

The decision was taken in meeting of top leadership of the PPP, which was jointly chaired by former President and President PPP Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The meeting reviewed the political strategy for the election campaign in tribal areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It also discussed the difficulties which were being faced by inclusion of FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting was attended by Farhatullah Babar, Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Syed Khurshid Shah, Senator Mian Raza Rabbani, Senator Sherry Rehman, Hamayoun Khan, Syed Naveed Qamar, Faisal Karim Kundi and Akhunzada Chattan.