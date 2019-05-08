Water supply contract case: IHC approves Zardari’s interim bail, appears before NAB today

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday approved interim bail of former president Asif Ali Zardari until May 15, as National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned him for illegally awarding water supply contract of the Sindh government to private firms.

Asif Ali Zardari had plea in IHC seeking bail to avoid his possible arrest by the NAB, as he has to appear before the investigation team today (Thursday) for illegally awarding water supply contract.

IHC division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani took the petition of interim bail filed by former president. Zardari, in his petition, requested the court to grant him bail, as he is going to appear before NAB investigation team in awarding of water supply contract.

Zardari has also requested the court to direct NAB to provide details of all the cases and ongoing inquiries against him. In his petition former president states that he is being subjected to political victimisation. He told the court that has been issued another call-up notice by the Bureau to appear before the investigation team.

Former president has requested the court to grant him interim bail until conclusion of trail against him in the case and also direct the NAB to provide details of cases against him.

Zardari has made federal government, Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, and Bureau’s Deputy Director Muhammad Kamran as respondents in his petition. After hearing the argument division bench approved the interim bail of Asif Ali Zardari until May 15 against the surety bounds of Rs500,000 and ordered the NAB not to arrest PPP co-chairman till next hearing. The NAB has summoned Zardari to appear before combined investigation team today (May 9) for questioning in ongoing inquiry of illegally awarding of water supply contact of the Sindh government to private companies.