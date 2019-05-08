5-year Islamic calendar to be ready by Ramazan 15

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that a five-year Islamic calendar will be ready by 15th of Ramazan to determine holy days falling in an Islamic year. Talking to media here on Wednesday, he said the calendar will help determining various festivals of Islamic year to avoid duplicity in observing Eid Ramazan and other holy days.

He said the proposed calendar will be presented before the federal cabinet for further decision. He said his ministry has three universities that will be tasked to prepare curriculum for science students of schools and colleges Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that university of emerging sciences will be set up with Chinese help at Prime Minister’s House, Islamabad.

He said Media University will now be established as a department at National University of Technology NUTECH. He said Pakistan is also endeavoring to conquer the space and first astronaut will be launched by 2022. He announced to observe August as the month of Science and Technology. He said an international science conference will also be arranged on August 31, this year, where scientists of repute will be invited to participate

He said his ministry is going to solarise the building of Prime Minister Secretariat and 30 towns will be selected for the provision of clean drinking water. He said 16 towns will be selected for generating energy from waste. He said Pakistan Hilal Authority has become functional which will help increase Pakistan’s export.