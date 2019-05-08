PM okays Asad’s appointment as head of NA body on Finance

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday gave the go-ahead to the appointment of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MNA and former finance minister Asad Umar as chairman of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance.

The premier has directed Amir Dogar, the Chief Whip, to handover new responsibilities to Asad Umar. According to the regulations, former finance minister will first be nominated as a member of the committee, and will then be appointed as the chairman.

It is worth mentioning here that Imran Khan had met Asad Umar on Tuesday to ponder over the matters related to his return in the federal cabinet.

Asad Umar was picked by Imran to improve the economic affairs of the country after PTI came to power by winning the general elections in 2018. The PTI MNA from Islamabad stepped down as the country’s finance minister last month after PM Imran asked him to take the portfolio of petroleum, which he declined and opted to quit the federal cabinet. “As part of a cabinet reshuffle PM desired that I take the energy minister portfolio instead of finance. However, I have obtained his consent to not take any cabinet position. I strongly believe @ImranKhanPTI is the best hope for Pakistan and Inshallah will make a naya Pakistan,” Asad Umar had tweeted.