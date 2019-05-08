Pak women’s trafficking to China: 14 more Chinese held, three girls recovered

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Human Trafficking Cell of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), in a countrywide crackdown against the Chinese people involved in getting married with Pakistani girls fraudulently and arrested 14 Chinese natives from different areas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The FIA recovered three young girls from the custody of the gangsters and arrested four members of the gang, FIA told The News Wednesday.

Seven Chinese among them were over-stay and their visa had expired since long but they kept involved in illegal activities of fake marriages with innocent Pakistani girls who were later smuggled to China for sex trade.

The FIA sources said that widening the areas of the crackdown, the FIA have started raiding different major cities of the country including Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Islamabad on the order of DG FIA Bashir Memon.

The FIA sources said that the DG FIA received information against the Chinese active in anti-social activities and directed the Anti-Human Smuggling Cell to search, investigate and arrest such gangsters. The sources said that the Pakistani gang members received Rs2,000,000 from Chinese for arranging a young girl and fake marriage. The FIA have already arrested 7 Chinese last day from a locality in Rawalpindi.

The girls were smuggled to China for sex trade, the sources said and added the FIA had some evidence that the body parts of the girls including kidneys were operated out to sell them out. 21 Chinese and their 7 aides have arrested in last two days, sources said and added the raids would continuously be conducted in different hideouts of the criminals.