Opposition is difficult, governing is easy: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said governing Pakistan is easy.

Prime Minister Khan responded to a question by a journalist who asked what was more difficult, sitting in opposition or governing the country.

“It is very easy to govern,” Prime Minister Khan said following the meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary party.

According to sources, PTI lawmakers expressed their grievances to Prime Minister Imran Khan on the inclusion of non-elected individuals in the Federal Cabinet. The party’s lawmakers said such decisions would leave the door open to criticism by the opposition.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan briefed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary party about new Local Government system.

The premier chaired a parliamentary party meeting prior to the National Assembly session.

The meeting began at the Parliament House Committee Room 2 at 10 00am. The prime minister presented the course of action in the parliamentary party meeting. The PM had invited allies’ party leaders also in the meeting.

Well informed sources said Prime Minister’s Adviser on Finance Dr Hafeez Shaikh also attended the meeting who briefed the parliamentary party about the ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The premier also took parliamentary party into confidence over new Local Bodies System in Punjab sources said.

He said that tough decisions necessary to set economy right as he takes full responsibility for his decisions. Imran said that Asad Umar is still his right hand man.

He asked the members of Parliament belonging to PTI to support the new LG system as it would change the fate of the country. He also asked the PTI legislators to ensure implementation of Eid package in their respective constituencies.

“New LG system to bring prosperity in the country and will ensure devolution of the powers,” PM maintained. PM Imran Khan clarified in the meeting about how to tackle with the opposition. The meeting also clarified the strategy to respond to the political criticism and inflation.