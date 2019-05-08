Liverpool stun Barca to book berth in CL final

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions League history to beat Barcelona 4-0 and progress to the final for the second consecutive year on Tuesday as stand-in striker Divock Origi and substitute Georginio Wijnaldum both scored twice.

Liverpool went into the match at Anfield trailing 3-0 from the first leg and deprived of injured star attacking duo Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

However, Origi — making a rare start — and substitute Wijnaldum both netted twice as Barca for the second season in succession surrendered a three-goal first-leg lead to exit the Champions League.

The Reds’ stunning victory brought back memories of when they last lifted the trophy in 2005 when they overturned a 3-0 half-time deficit in the final against AC Milan in Istanbul.

However, Klopp underlined the importance of his side writing their own history even if their bid for a first Premier League title for 29 years falls short behind Manchester City this weekend.

Despite the despondency of losing Salah and Firmino, Klopp’s men never lost faith and were accompanied by a typically raucous Anfield atmosphere for a European night.

Origi would almost certainly not have started had Salah and Firmino been fit. But the 24-year-old Belgian has made a habit of scoring important goals in Liverpool’s title challenge and had his first ever in the Champions League on seven minutes on the rebound after Marc-Andre ter Stegen had denied Jordan Henderson’s initial effort.

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverdewas was left to face up to the second major European embarrassment of his time in charge.

The Spanish champions blew a 4-1 first-leg lead to bow out at the quarter-finals against Roma last year.

His side were left to rue not taking their chances in the first half after weathering Liverpool’s early burst.

Lionel Messi had seemingly turned the tie in the Catalans’ favour late in the first leg with a brilliant free-kick and his first effort was tipped over by Alisson Becker before the Brazilian denied his international teammate Philippe Coutinho.

Liverpool were seemingly dealt another injury blow as Andy Robertson was withdrawn at half-time, but he made way for Dutch international Wijnaldum with James Milner moving to left-back.

Wijnaldum’s impact was massive. He was picked out by Trent Alexander-Arnold’s low cross and drilled under Ter Stegen. And from Liverpool’s next attack, Xherdan Shaqiri picked out Wijnaldum to head home at the Kop end.

Valverde tried to restore some order as Coutinho, who cost Â£142 million ($186 million) when moving from Liverpool to Barcelona in January 2018, was replaced for the second time in the tie.

The change briefly had an impact, but Barca were inexplicably caught cold from a quick Alexander-Arnold corner 11 minutes from time that picked out Origi completely unmarked to fire high past Ter Stegen.

“A genius moment,” Klopp of Alexander-Arnold’s quick thinking. “I saw the ball flying in the net and had no idea who took the corner and who scored the goal.”