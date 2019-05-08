‘BRI emerges as world’s second largest bloc’

BEIJING: Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has now created the world's second largest economic bloc behind only the European Union (EU), says a report released here on Wednesday.

The report on the Belt and Road trade and investment index was compiled by the China Center for International Economic Exchanges and several other think tanks. It notes that trade among countries connected to the Belt and Road Initiative has been expanding remarkably since it was firstly initiated.

"The trade volume among China and other Belt and Road (B&R) countries surpassed 6 trillion U.S. dollars from 2013 to 2018, and the annual growth rate is faster than that of China's overall foreign trade. The trade volume between China and other B&R countries accounted for 27.4 percent of China's total trade in goods in 2018, compared to 25 percent in 2013. China has become the biggest trading partner of 25 Belt and Road countries," says Zhang Xiaoqiang, a vice chair with the China Center for International Economic Exchanges.

The report shows China's direct investment in Belt and Road countries surpassed 90 billion dollars in the 2013 to 2018 period. It notes a number of infrastructure construction projects have already been completed through the BRI, which it suggests is boosting inter-connectivity.