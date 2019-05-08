District Police Complaint Office facilitating complainants

PESHAWAR: A number of cases have been registered on the directives of the District Police Complaint Office that was established on the orders of the Police Reforms Commission and Supreme Court of Pakistan.

An official of the Capital City Police said the aim of the complaint office was to facilitate the general public by addressing their complaints. This office has the authority to issue orders for the registration of the first information reports (FIRs).

“The Peshawar Police have registered a number of FIRs on the instructions of the complaint office,” an official said on Wednesday. Some complainants, including Mohabat Ali Khan from Kohat, Kifayat Ali Khan and Aftab Ahmad, had approached the Inqilab, Badaber and Gulberg police stations where their cases were not lodged. They approached District Complaints Office with the pleas that their cases were not being registered by the police stations concerned. “The District Complaint Office called for the record from police stations, heard the parties and then directed police stations concerned to register the FIRs,” said Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Qazi Jamilur Rehman.

He said the District Complaint Office was being made more effective and efficient so that FIRs may be lodged as soon as possible upon receipt of applications and complaints by the public in accordance with the law. Qazi Jamilur Rehman said the purpose of establishment of office was to provide relief to the public so that their complaints could be resolved timely. He said that state-of-the-art communication facilities have been provided to the newly established Complaint Cell Office through which complaints of the general public were being addressed. He added that the public can submit complaints against police officers or any other person directly upon which necessary legal action will be taken.