Thu May 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
May 9, 2019

Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan

Peshawar

MIRANSHAH: The security forces killed two terrorists in a search operation in Dattakhel tehsil in North Waziristan tribal district on Wednesday, official sources said.

The sources said that the security forces had launched the search operation following an attack in the border area of Dattakhel tehsil.

The Afghan forces were also cooperating with the Pakistan security forces in the action against the terrorists.

The security forces handed over the bodies of the slain terrorists to the district administration. The district administration said that the relatives of the slain terrorists can collect their bodies.

It may be mentioned here that four security personnel were martyred and eight others injured in two separate attacks staged by the terrorists in Dattakhel last Sunday night.

