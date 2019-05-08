UoP signs accords with urban planning entities

PESHAWAR: The University of Peshawar has entered into a joint partnership to boost its Urban and Policy Department to offer policy guidelines to the partnering organisations and keep pace with changing market demands. A ceremony was held to sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the committee room involving Provincial Planning and Development Urban Policy and Planning Unit and UET’s National Institute of Urban Infrastructure Planning. Inayatullah Waseem, executive director UPU, reaffirmed his commitment to keep helping Urban and Regional Planning Department with course designing, organising seminars and conferences and helping students to collaborate in joint research projects. Rashid Rehan, representing UET’s National Institute of Urban Infrastructure Planning, said his university would support the UoP in making academic design and training modules for the students and stakeholders. UoP VC Prof Asif Khan welcomed the understanding reached and hoped that it would help three organisations to work closely and offer ready-made solutions needed for urban planning.