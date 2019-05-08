Asfandyar, Sherpao, others condemn Lahore blast

PESHAWAR: The leaders belonging to different political parties on Wednesday condemned the blast outside the Data Darbar in Lahore in which innocent people were killed and asked the government to boost security.

“The terrorists have no religion or ideology. The killing of innocent people in the blast makes it clear that the enemies of peace are still active in the country,” said Awami National Party (ANP) chief Asfandyar Wali Khan through a statement. The incidents of terrorism have increased but the rulers are active to target the opposition instead of taking steps to maintain law and order, he added. Asfandyar said the ANP had been demanding action against the outlawed religious organisation in Punjab since long. “The situation would have been different had the National Action Plan been implemented in letter and spirit,” he added.

The ANP chief extended sympathies to the bereaved families and urged the government to provide proper compensation to them.

Qaumi Watan Party head Aftab Sherpao also condemned the blast and said the perpetrators should be brought to justice.

He also prayed for the quick recovery of the injured, urging the government to provide them with the best medical treatment.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) head Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani also condemned the blast and said that the Muslims were being killed under a conspiracy.

“Islam is the religion of peace. The killings of innocent people in Lahore show that the enemies of the country are active,” he told reporters after a meeting of the party.

The JUI-S chief said the government had failed to arrest the killers of JUI-S chief and facilitated Aasia Bibi to reach Canada to please its foreign masters.