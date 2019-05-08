Prices of essential items shoot up in Ramazan

By PESHAWAR: The prices of essential food items have registered manifold increase with the onset of Ramazan prompting the citizens to flay the government over its failure to act.

A visit to various markets showed that almost all edibles prices have gone up with the advent of the holy month.

The people complained that vegetables, fruit, beef and meat were being sold at higher prices as soon as Ramazan set in.

They said, on the one hand, the profiteers were out to exploit the Ramazan and virtually rob the citizens of their hard earned money, on the other the district administration was evading own responsibility of keeping a check on the prices.

“What the hell these public servants are doing? Where are the government representatives who had promised a change during the annual election? They never get tired of harping on the same tune of “Tabdeeli” (change) in their statements and speeches but have left us at the mercy of profiteers,” said angry citizen as he was buying vegetable at higher rates.

He said he visited three vegetable markets – Hashtnagri, Dilazak Road and near Ghanta Ghar — and found prices different at the three bazaars.

The citizen believed the high prices of vegetables have made it difficult for people to buy these essential items. “Tomatoes are available for Rs70, onion 60, lemon Rs500 and lady finger for Rs140 per kg. The watermelon was being sold for Rs25 per kg and now its price is Rs40 per kg. The district administration has given a free hand to shopkeepers to fleece hapless citizens in Ramazan,” he fumed.

Another citizen said the district administration duty is not limited to issuing the official price lists. “Its compliance is as much important. But unfortunately, the administration, deputy commissioner, and assistant commissioners have disappeared from the scene,” he complained. The people were highly critical of the city district government for taking out no tangible steps to provide relief to the people during Ramazan. They said the KP government had announced to set up 13 “Sasta Bazaars” in Peshawar but the announcement proved to be a mere joke.

One so-called “Sasta Bazaar” established on the out-of-the-way Pajjagi Road near the Bacha Khan Markaz fully exposed the hollow claims of the provincial government and the district administration.

Those visiting the very “Sasta Bazaar” said they saw only tents, empty cabins and “Sasta Bazaar” banner displayed there but nothing to buy. “It was a joke cracked by the administration on the poor people of Peshawar,” said a citizen.

It may be mentioned here that several small cabins were constructed outside the Parda Bagh on the Dilazak Road by the district government last year. These were meant for arranging the “Sasta Bazaar” but the announcement was never honoured.