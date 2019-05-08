close
Thu May 09, 2019
BR
Bureau report
May 9, 2019

PhD theses defended

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Dr Shahid Latif, Dr Farman Ali and Dr Atif Ishtiaq have successfully defended PhD thesis in a public defence at the Iqra National University, Peshawar.

According to a press release, Dr Shahid Latif is the first PhD in Engineering Management to be ever produced by any private university of KP.

Dr Farman Ali did his PhD in Electrical Engineering while Dr Atif Ishtiaq did his PhD in Computer Science under the supervision of Dr Sheeraz Ahmad. All the PhD theses were duly reviewed by various academicians.

