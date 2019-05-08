Residents demand market price for lands

PESHAWAR: People of Mullazai and surrounding areas have demanded the government to ensure payment of the market price for their lands being acquired for the Northern Bypass.

Speaking to reporters, Tariq Khalil and others, carrying a court verdict, stated that in March 2019, the high court also decided the case and asked for payment of lands as per the market price. However, he said the landowners were still being deprived of the right.

“My personal land of 20 kanals on the Pir Bala-Shahi Bala road is surrounded by commercial markets where the price per marla is 400,000 to 500,000,” he said. He added that there were many poor people who had bought the land at the rate of Rs100,000 per marla in the area but they would now be paid Rs20,000 per marla by the authorities concerned.