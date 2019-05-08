close
Thu May 09, 2019
BRT company rejects contractor’s dues claim

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Maqbool Calson, the construction company, working on Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), Peshawar, has rejected a local contractor’s claim of Rs120 million, saying the local contractor still owes Rs5m to the company. In a statement on Wednesday, the spokesman for Maqbool Company, Munawar Khan, said that the local contractor was adopting delaying tactics and had started vilification campaign against the company only because he was not willing to repay the dues. He said they had decided to file a case against the local contractor for defaming the company.

