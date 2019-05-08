Infectious diseases ward opened at PIMS

Islamabad : Minister of State for Health Dr Zafar Mirza visited the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences here on Tuesday to inaugurate the newly-constructed Infectious Diseases Ward and Kidney Transplant Unit.

The minister visited the dialysis and nephrology wards renovated recently to improve patient care.

He visited several departments of the hospital and asked patients about facilities.

The minister went to the PIMS 'dastarkhawn', a place providing free meals to the attendants of patients and visitors. More than 1,000 people are served food there daily.

The minister praised PIMS executive director Dr Raja Amjad Mehmood for ensuring the comfort of the patients’ attendants by building a waiting area on the premises.

He said the government in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to providing the best possible medical services to the people.

"We are striving to achieve universal health coverage in order to ensure access to health facilities for all," he said.

Dr. Zafar Mirza said that special focus will be on improving primary Health care as unfortunately this area remained neglected in past and there can be no improvement in the health sector of the country without strengthening the primary health-care system.

Later, the minister and health secretary Zahid Saeed met PIMS clinical heads of departments and nurses, paramedics, and representatives of YDA, IDF, and other associations.