Security enhanced at shrines in Islamabad after Lahore incident

Islamabad : The Islamabad Police have enhanced security measures around shrines at important locations of the city and started special checking at entry and exit points of the city after blast outside Data Darbar in Lahore.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar have reviewed the security arrangements for the city and directed DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed to beef up overall security measures at sensitive locations, important buildings, offices, worship places and shrines.

Following his directions, additional strength has been deployed at shrines in Bari Imam and Golra Sharif areas while strict checking is being ensured at entry and exit points of the city. Irrelevant persons have been prohibited to enter Red Zone while high vigilance is being maintained at police pickets.

Comprehensive security arrangements have been ensured at important places and buildings of the city including Supreme Court and Islamabad High Court. Police commando vehicles, falcon and eagle squads have been asked to maintain high vigilance and ensure effective patrolling in their assigned areas.

Meanwhile, DIG (Operations) has directed for special deployment of security officials at worship places in Islamabad including Masajid and Imambragahs. He directed SPs to supervise these arrangements while SDPOs and SHOs have been asked to conduct security checking during Namaz timings.

Special police strength has been called from Police Line Headquarters and provided to various police stations with the purpose to ensure effective security duties at worship places and markets.

Special drive against the professional beggars has been ordered and it has been directed that they should not be allowed to gather outside the worship places. The police officials have been also directed to carry out special checking of hotels, motels, inns and guest houses for security purpose.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has directed to ensure compliance of these security arrangements during the month of Ramazan. All the SDPOs and SHO s have been directed to personally supervise the security arrangements during Ramazan and ensure the deployment of police officials or private security guards where it was necessary and in this regard no laxity shall be tolerated.

Waqar Uddin Syed has directed police officials to brief the policemen deputed for security purpose and maintain high vigilance. He also directed for effective patrolling in their respective areas and also appealed citizens to inform police or Rescue 15 in case of any suspicious activity around them. The DIG (Operations) has also categorically told that no laxity will be tolerated by any official in performing of security duties. He asked police officials to work devotedly during this month as they have the prime responsibility to provide security to all faithfuls.

He also directed for special deployment at markets and to deploy commandoes there. He asked the heads of police stations to check duties of policemen assigned duties in various beats and to ensure strict patrolling by the staff of Falcon and Eagle Squads. DIG (Operations) also appealed the citizens to cooperate with police and inform policemen in case of observing any suspect around them.