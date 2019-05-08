Point on transport

The biggest public-sector university, the University of Karachi, provides 'point service' facility to its students.There are about 25,000 students in Karachi University, but only 29 buses are available to them. Just imagine how these 25,000 students manage? Most of them have to travel privately and some arrange a van service, which is very costly for them.

If you have ever visited Karachi University, you might have seen the terrible condition of these buses. My request is that someone please take action on this situation, and provide a better and comfortable transportation system for the students.

Maryam Aziz

Karachi

*****

Due to the apathy of the government, the problems faced by the millions of peoples of Karachi only seem to be increasing. There is a shortage of buses in Karachi; most people change two or three buses to reach their destination. Not many people can afford their own car or bike or even a taxi or rickshaw.

The current condition of buses is that there is no safety standards and no seats available. Most of the buses are overloaded, resulting in traffic accidents. The government should come up with a good transport policy and I request the Sindh government especially to address this issue and increase the number of public buses on the road and also take action against transporters who are overloading passengers in their buses.

Iqra M Hussain

Karachi