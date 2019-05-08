Why the outrage?

This refers to the letter 'Arbitrary decisions' (May 8) by Dr Zafar I Qureshi. No doubt the governor of the State Bank holds a tenure post and cannot be removed arbitrarily. However, in this case he has tendered resignation without contesting the decision. His role in the devaluation of the rupee and raising interest rates has also been questioned by the prominent economists.

As far the appointment of Shabbar Zaidi as the chairman of the FBR goes, the shortfall in revenue from taxes is alarmingly high and only a person of extraordinary capabilities can meet the challenge. Only time will tell if the choices made by the PM were right. There is nothing hidden from the public on these appointments and one fails to understand the criticism about these decisions.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston